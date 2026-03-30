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IS THE IRS LEGAL? Former IRS Special Agent Joseph Banister Does Not Think So - Find Out Why | Ep74 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
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Joe Banister was a criminal investigator for the IRS, until he discovered the truth about the income tax… there is no law that requires 97% of Americans to file and pay income taxes. Visit https://stopthefed.com




00:00:00 - IRS Whistleblower Revelations: Former Agent Exposes Tax System


00:05:04 - Hidden Truth in Title 26: The Liability Question


00:10:00 - Cancel Culture vs IRS Truth: 60 Minutes and Media Manipulation


00:15:43 - The Evidence Stands: 25 Years Battling the IRS


00:21:15 - Faith, Oath, and Integrity: Why Joe Bannister Spoke Out


00:27:23 - Taxpayer Rage: Government Waste, Fraud, and Misuse


00:33:34 - 1040A Scam Exposed: IRS Computer Fraud Tactic


00:40:14 - Decades of Fraud: Inspector General Reports Ignored


00:46:03 - Broken IRS Computers: Outdated Systems Hide Corruption


00:54:31 - History of the Income Tax: 16th Amendment & Federal Reserve


01:02:10 - Withholding Trap: W-4s, Contracts, and 1099 Compliance


01:11:00 - IRS Weaponization & The Path Forward: Fear Versus Freedom




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Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


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Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Joe Banister on X: https://x.com/josephbanister




IRS whistleblower, federal income tax, Joseph Banister, tax code loophole, IRS fraud, tax protest movement




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https://bit.ly/goingrogue-74

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