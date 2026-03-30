IS THE IRS LEGAL? Former IRS Special Agent Joseph Banister Does Not Think So - Find Out Why | Ep74 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

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Joe Banister was a criminal investigator for the IRS, until he discovered the truth about the income tax… there is no law that requires 97% of Americans to file and pay income taxes. Visit https://stopthefed.com
00:00:00 - IRS Whistleblower Revelations: Former Agent Exposes Tax System
00:05:04 - Hidden Truth in Title 26: The Liability Question
00:10:00 - Cancel Culture vs IRS Truth: 60 Minutes and Media Manipulation
00:15:43 - The Evidence Stands: 25 Years Battling the IRS
00:21:15 - Faith, Oath, and Integrity: Why Joe Bannister Spoke Out
00:27:23 - Taxpayer Rage: Government Waste, Fraud, and Misuse
00:33:34 - 1040A Scam Exposed: IRS Computer Fraud Tactic
00:40:14 - Decades of Fraud: Inspector General Reports Ignored
00:46:03 - Broken IRS Computers: Outdated Systems Hide Corruption
00:54:31 - History of the Income Tax: 16th Amendment & Federal Reserve
01:02:10 - Withholding Trap: W-4s, Contracts, and 1099 Compliance
01:11:00 - IRS Weaponization & The Path Forward: Fear Versus Freedom
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IRS whistleblower, federal income tax, Joseph Banister, tax code loophole, IRS fraud, tax protest movement
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