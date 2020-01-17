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AXIS - "Armies Of The Night" - Music Video [Audio]
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18 views • January 17, 2020
Axis is a progressive metal fusion band from the South Jersey/Philadelphia area
Sounds like Dream Theater meets Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, King Crimson, Return To Forever, Megadeth, Tool, Rush, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Black Sabbath, Van Halen and Faith No More
Sounds like Dream Theater meets Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, King Crimson, Return To Forever, Megadeth, Tool, Rush, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Black Sabbath, Van Halen and Faith No More
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