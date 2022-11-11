Create New Account
Uncensored: Geoengineering Expert Says by 2025 There Will Be No Food or Life Left - Dane Wigington
Alex Hammer
Published 17 days ago

Dane Wigington from https://geoengineeringwatch.org/ joins us to discuss some of the key weather events being manufactured around the world, including La Nina in Australia. Dane says all of this intervention with the climate is going to cause rapid destruction of food supply and crops, predicting that by 2025 there will be nothing left. Dane also addresses the impossible task given to Australians recently by a Senator to prove geoengineering is occurring.


Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee


