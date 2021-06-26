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▶️ Claim Free Aidrops – Earnifi With Dawson Botsford | EP#450
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10 views • June 26, 2021
I sat down with Dawson Botsford, the founder of Earnifi to discuss airdrops, how hard they are to find, claiming them, and more importantly how Earnifi streamlines all of this.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:27 Airdrops
07:55 The Problem It Solves
11:15 The Origins
12:40 Expiring Airdrops
14:48 POAP Tokens
18:20 Learnfi
21:00 Earnifi
29:00 Outro
Hiding out there are millions of dollars in airdrops. Before Earnifi, these airdrops went unclaimed and many expired forever. Hundreds of people find money on Earnifi every day. Protocols sending out airdrops want you to claim their tokens. Just enter your address and find out instantly if you have airdrops waiting!
Personally, I had over $3,000 USD worth of unclaimed airdrops that this tool helped me find. It is partially free and will find you some airdrops, but it also has a paid version that will reveal the premium airdrops for you as well. I claimed about $2,000 or so with the free airdrops and then paid for the premium to reveal the other two airdrops wroth another $1,000.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What are airdrops, earndrops, and sharedrops? Why are they so important in crypto?
• Do you feel that airdrops are more of a marketing play or something else?
• How does this play in cryptocurrency mass adoption?
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Earnifi?
• What problem does Earnifi solve?
• How did Earnifi get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for Earnifi to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Earnifi fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Earnifi going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://earni.fi/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can also follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/dawsonbotsford.
Do you claim your airdrops? Do you find value in Earnifi and are you going to try it? What do you think about Earnifi? Let us know if you have any further questions on Earnifi in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Earnifi:b
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:27 Airdrops
07:55 The Problem It Solves
11:15 The Origins
12:40 Expiring Airdrops
14:48 POAP Tokens
18:20 Learnfi
21:00 Earnifi
29:00 Outro
Hiding out there are millions of dollars in airdrops. Before Earnifi, these airdrops went unclaimed and many expired forever. Hundreds of people find money on Earnifi every day. Protocols sending out airdrops want you to claim their tokens. Just enter your address and find out instantly if you have airdrops waiting!
Personally, I had over $3,000 USD worth of unclaimed airdrops that this tool helped me find. It is partially free and will find you some airdrops, but it also has a paid version that will reveal the premium airdrops for you as well. I claimed about $2,000 or so with the free airdrops and then paid for the premium to reveal the other two airdrops wroth another $1,000.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What are airdrops, earndrops, and sharedrops? Why are they so important in crypto?
• Do you feel that airdrops are more of a marketing play or something else?
• How does this play in cryptocurrency mass adoption?
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Earnifi?
• What problem does Earnifi solve?
• How did Earnifi get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for Earnifi to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Earnifi fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Earnifi going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://earni.fi/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can also follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/dawsonbotsford.
Do you claim your airdrops? Do you find value in Earnifi and are you going to try it? What do you think about Earnifi? Let us know if you have any further questions on Earnifi in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Earnifi:b
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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