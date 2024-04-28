Create New Account
A MESSAGE TO HUMANITY: Elites have declared a War on us and now it is time
GalacticStorm
2245 Subscribers
367 views
Published Sunday

➡️Eva Vlaardingerbroek | Here it is! The full speech I gave at CPAC Hungary that the establishment is losing its absolute mind about.


A MESSAGE TO HUMANITY: Our Elites have declared a War on us and now it is time for us to put on the full armor of God, fight back and win.


I spoke the forbidden truth: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory - it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around.


https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1784388834538762425

Keywords
eva vlaardingerbroekfull speechcpac hungary

