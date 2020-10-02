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"The Lord's Gavel is DOWN!" - Quick Cali EQ Update - "The Storm Has Arrived, The Fallen Angels Celebrate" - A Quick Mention: USE DISCERNMENT NOW MORE THAN EVER!!!
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204 views • October 02, 2020
Down with the gavel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzAljPtGU5U
We are Strong in the Name of the LORD our God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q07S73ZK7W4
Pastor Dana Coverstone Dream READY OR NOT September 26 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJpURVnCbo4&;feature=emb_title
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
https://444prophecynews.com/new-york-new-york-3m-prophecies/
The Storm has arrived, The Fallen angels celebrate – Spirit and Truth
https://444prophecynews.com/the-storm-has-arrived-the-fallen-angels-celebrate-spirit-and-truth/
WE MUST READ THE BIBLE BECAUSE WE WILL NOT HAVE IT IN FUTURE – Minny
https://444prophecynews.com/we-must-read-the-bible-because-we-will-not-have-it-in-future-minny/
Grief and Woes – zeroxerobuck
https://444prophecynews.com/greif-and-woes-zeroxerobuck/
Foreign Invasion Coming – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/foreign-invasion-coming-cryptic1/
IT’S COMING! – Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/its-coming-victoria-ang/
Publicly EXPOSING False Prophets! Dreamweaving Witchcraft
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2j-8H5Bp9I&;feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzAljPtGU5U
We are Strong in the Name of the LORD our God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q07S73ZK7W4
Pastor Dana Coverstone Dream READY OR NOT September 26 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJpURVnCbo4&;feature=emb_title
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
https://444prophecynews.com/new-york-new-york-3m-prophecies/
The Storm has arrived, The Fallen angels celebrate – Spirit and Truth
https://444prophecynews.com/the-storm-has-arrived-the-fallen-angels-celebrate-spirit-and-truth/
WE MUST READ THE BIBLE BECAUSE WE WILL NOT HAVE IT IN FUTURE – Minny
https://444prophecynews.com/we-must-read-the-bible-because-we-will-not-have-it-in-future-minny/
Grief and Woes – zeroxerobuck
https://444prophecynews.com/greif-and-woes-zeroxerobuck/
Foreign Invasion Coming – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/foreign-invasion-coming-cryptic1/
IT’S COMING! – Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/its-coming-victoria-ang/
Publicly EXPOSING False Prophets! Dreamweaving Witchcraft
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2j-8H5Bp9I&;feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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