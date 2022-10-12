Billion Dollar Bombshell Verdict: Sandy Hook Jury Says Alex Jones Owes $965 Million

A six-member Connecticut jury today awarded families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly a billion dollars in their lawsuit against Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones. A judge previously ruled that Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems were liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs for repeatedly saying that the shooting was a hoax and many of the parents were crisis actors. Several of the family members sat crying in the courtroom as the verdict was announced.

