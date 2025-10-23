"Tune Your Mind": The Law of Attraction in Musical Form

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lucid Principle of "Tune Your Mind" is an exploration of the "law of attraction" in musical form. The song's lyrics, "use your attention with intention, If you're clear, it will appear", are a poetic distillation of the timeless wisdom from movements like "The Secret" and conscious creation.
This video delves into the scientific and philosophical concepts that inspired the song, including the double-slit experiment and the power of attention to make thoughts "more stable and real" in our physical world. It's a journey from musical inspiration to a deep dive into the nature of reality and our ability to create it.
