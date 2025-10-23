BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Tune Your Mind": The Law of Attraction in Musical Form
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
20 views • 1 day ago

The Lucid Principle of "Tune Your Mind" is an exploration of the "law of attraction" in musical form. The song's lyrics, "use your attention with intention, If you're clear, it will appear", are a poetic distillation of the timeless wisdom from movements like "The Secret" and conscious creation.

This video delves into the scientific and philosophical concepts that inspired the song, including the double-slit experiment and the power of attention to make thoughts "more stable and real" in our physical world. It's a journey from musical inspiration to a deep dive into the nature of reality and our ability to create it.

#LucidPrinciples #TuneYourMind #LawOfAttraction #ConsciousCreation #QuantumPhysics #Philosophy

Keywords
law of attractionquantum physicsphilosophyconscious creationpersonal developmentthe secretsongwritingnicholas cagelucid principlestune your minddouble-slit experiment
