19th AZK: ♫ "We love" ♫ by family Sasek | www.kla.tv/27456
Kla.TV - English
Published 20 hours ago

"We love all people, we live for you, not for fame or money. We love all people. Because God lives in us, we love this world." This is what the Sasek family sings at the 19th AZK. A family that has been defamed by the mainstream media for 25 years. The AZK stands for freedom of opinion. Form your own opinion and enjoy a live encounter with this family! 

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27456

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27456/pdf


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

https://www.anti-zensur.info/azk19/

Keywords
azkivo sasekklatvfamily sasekwe love

