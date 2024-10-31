Mike Adams Sermon 093 - Matthew 7 - PRIMARY RIGHTS - God's gift of LIFE and how to protect your life and body from demonic tyrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Matthew Chapter 7 and Primary Rights (0:02)
- Understanding Consciousness (2:41)
- Healing and Consciousness (7:41)
- The Gift of Life and Government's Role (11:03)
- Medical Freedom and Government Coercion (21:35)
- Property Rights and Government Corruption (26:21)
- Asserting Rights and Government Interactions (30:37)
- The Power of Saying No (42:45)
- Conclusion and Future Sermons (47:24)
