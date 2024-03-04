Create New Account
Walk with Him - Bible Study with Pastor Larry
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
The essence of the message is that God invites us to walk with Him, just as He did with Adam in the cool of the evening—a picture of divine fellowship. Despite the challenges, our obedience to God’s Word and His Holy Spirit within us allows us to walk with Him. This obedience stems from love, similar to how a loving relationship between spouses makes obedience easier. To understand the mind of Christ, consider reading the Sermon on the Mount. Paul also refers to this mindset in Philippians 2:5.

