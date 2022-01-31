Massive Rally in Calgary to Support the Trucker Freedom Convoy

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http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Calgary’s Saturday rally in solidarity with the truck convoy that rolled into Ottawa appeared to be one of the biggest in Canada, with thousands of people gathering to show their support. Rebel News was on the ground to bring you the coverage since the mainstream media won't.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3AHb9Ne