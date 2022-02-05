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We are in the LAST DAYS
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52 views • February 05, 2022
Jesus said the last days would be like the days of Lott and Noah. People were putting their daily lives above God and that is what brought sudden destruction upon them. Eating, drinking, getting married, making money. People put those things first and God gets the leftovers. When will YOU put God first?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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