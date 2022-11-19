COUNTRY LIVING - BY Ellen G White

Sola Scriptura – The Bible points to God as its Author, yet it was written by humans. The truths revealed in Scripture were given under inspiration by God, yet they are expressed in the words of humanity. God, through His Holy Spirit sheds light upon the minds of His messengers through visions and dreams. The truths revealed to His prophets are captured in human language for us to read. The Bible teaches that the gift of prophecy does not belong to only one period of history. The Seventh-day Adventist Church believes that this gift has been manifested in the life and work of Ellen G. White. Starting in 1844, when only 17, she received the first of many hundreds of visions from God, continuing until 1915, when she was laid to rest. Throughout her entire ministry the harmony of Ellen White’s writings with that of the Biblical prophets is evident. Her writings are not an addition to Scripture, nor do they replace or contradict it; instead they elevate the Bible as the true source of inspiration and light.





With the end of time approaching, this instruction is more relevant than ever. A new generation of believers will find these counsels opening horizons to them that they had not envisioned.





