UK Column News - 5th June 2024
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1913 followers
18 views • 11 months ago

UK Column News - 5th June 2024


Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Charles Malet with today's UK Column News.


00:21 #INDEPENDENTSDAY—Stop The Wars

07:02 Sam Melia Banned From Receiving Photos Of His Own Children

13:05 Scott Ritter Has Passport Confiscated; The “Lunatic” Clooney Foundation

23:27 UK Column Live Event: Sunday 16th June 2024 at 10 am

25:19 NHS Cyber Attack: SYNLAP and Synnovis

28:00 Companies House: Addressing Fraud?

34:15 2,500 Acres In Northern Israel Burn

38:01 EU Military Unification: NATO Plans To Get Troops To The Front Line

43:48 Israel Violates Syrian Airspace On A Criminal Assassination Mission

46:43 Bill Gates And Kenya’s Battle For Seed Control

55:54 FCDO Spending: Conflict, Stability and Security Fund


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-5th-june-2024

