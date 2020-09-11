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Jesse Marcel the Tribute - He died on August 23 rd 2013
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11 views • September 11, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jv6n-eC1SPc&;feature=youtu.be Jesse Marcel Sr. His credentials are displayed. He was a top-notch intelligence officer.. General Roger Ramey holds the letter on his left hand, which after being digitally enhanced, proved he was ordered to censor and cover up the story. GPS coordinates. Brazel’s ranch was turned upside down. Debris was transported to AFB- Air Force Base. Coronel Blanchard's assessment and later version were botched.
Inscription indented was found on the surface of the material. The inscription found on the alien spaceship resembled Egyptian-like carved symbols. Circuitry and resistance inspection lead to failure. On the background you can see the Rolls the Lamb of God- host country Peru. The dummies dropped from the ballon were a fiasco.
In the photo, you can see Jesse's father's look in disbelief as saying: " This is not the original wreckage" you've got to be kidding, This is not what I brought here" quote. The debris was exchanged with a balloon used in the project: Mogul. General Brady holds a letter-telegraph on his left hand stating NOT TO PUBLICIZE THE REAL EVENT.
Drawings depict unknown scripture-One of the 244 Iraq missions attributed to Jesse Marcel Jr. Retired as Colonel. Doctor (PHD)
Anmeldeinformationen werden angezeigen. Ein erstklassiger Geheimdienstoffizier. Wirkungsbereich. GPS Koordinaten. Brazel Zeugnis. Schmutztransport zur AFB-Luftwaffenbasis. Coronel Blanchards Einschätzung und später verpfuschte Version. Trümmer werden ihm als 10-jähriges Kind sowie seiner Mutter in der Hausküche gezeigt. Beide wurden von seinem Vater, Jesse Marcel Sr. geweckt. Die Folienähnlichkeit Alluminum war schwer zu biegen, zusammenziehbar und leicht. Inschrift auf der Oberfläche des Materials eingerückt. Ägyptisch geschnitzte Symbole. Schaltkreis- und Widerstandsprüfung - Fehler. Im Hintergrund sehen Sie die Rolls the Lamb of God- Gastland Peru-
Jesse Marcel Sr. Sus credenciales se muestran. Un oficial de inteligencia de primer nivel. Área de impacto. Coordenadas GPS. Testimonio de Brazel. Transporte de escombros a la base American AFB-Air Force Base. Evaluación de Coronel Blanchard y posterior versión aadulterada Los escombros se le muestran cuando era un niño de 10 años, así como a su madre en la cocina de la casa. Ambos fueron despertados por su padre, Jesse Marcel Sr. El material es parecido a una lámina de aluminio, difícil de doblar, contraíble y de material ligero. Inscripción indentada en la superficie del material.
Símbolos tallados de estilo egipcio. Inspección de circuitos y resistencia - falla. al fondo se puede ver los Rollos del Cordero de Dios- país anfitrión Perú-
Les informations d'identification de Jesse Marcel Sr. sont affichées. Un officier du renseignement de premier ordre. Zone d'impact. Les coordonnées GPS. Témoignage de Brazel. Transport de débris vers la base AFB-Air Force. Évaluation du colonel Blanchard et version échouée par la suite. Les gravats lui sont montrés alors qu'il était un garçon de 10 ans, ainsi qu'à sa mère dans la cuisine de la maison. Ils ont tous deux été réveillés par leur père, Jesse Marcel Sr. Aluminium, semblable à une feuille d'aluminium, difficile à plier, rétractable et fait d'un matériau léger. Inscription en retrait sur la surface du matériau. Symboles sculptés dans le style égyptien. Contrôle du circuit et de la résistance - défaut. en arrière-plan, vous pouvez voir les rouleaux de l'Agneau de Dieu - pays hôte Pérou
Vengono visualizzate le credenziali di Jesse Marcel Sr. Un ufficiale dei servizi segreti di prim'ordine. Area di impatto. Coordinate GPS. Testimonianza di Brazel. Trasporto di detriti all'AFB-Air Force Base. Valutazione del colonnello Blanchard e successiva versione fallita. Le macerie gli vengono mostrate quando era un bambino di 10 anni, così come sua madre nella cucina di casa. Entrambi sono stati svegliati dal padre, Jesse Marcel Sr. Alluminio, simile a un foglio di alluminio, difficile da piegare, restringibile e di materiale leggero. Iscrizione dentellata sulla superficie del materiale. Simboli scolpiti in stile egiziano. Ispezione del circuito e della resistenza - guasto. sullo sfondo si possono vedere gli Involtini dell'Agnello di Dio, paese che ospita il Perù
显示Jesse Marcel Sr.的凭据。一流的情报官员。影响范围。 GPS坐标。 Brazel的证词。碎片运输到空军基地。科罗内尔•布兰查德（Coronel Blanchard）的评估以及后来的修改版。残骸显示给他的孩子是.10岁，还有他的母亲在自家厨房里。他们两个都被父亲杰西•马塞尔（Jesse Marcel Sr.）
ジェシーマルセルシニアクレデンシャルが表示されます。一流の諜報員。インパクトのエリア。 GPS座標。ブレイゼルの証言。 AFB-空軍基地への瓦礫輸送。コロネル・ブランチャードの評価とその後の失敗したバージョン。瓦礫は彼に.10歳の子供として、そして彼の母親は家の台所で見られます。どちらも彼の父、ジェシー・マルセル・シニア・アルミニウン・フォイルに似ており、曲がりにくく、収縮性があり、軽い素材で起こされました。素材の表面に刻まれた碑文。エジプト風の彫刻が
Отображаются учетные данные Джесси Марселя-старшего. Первоклассный разведчик. Зона воздействия. Координаты GPS. Свидетельство Брейзеля.
Транспортировка мусора на авиабазу ВВС США. Оценка Коронеля Бланшара, а затем и ошибочная версия. Мусор показан ему ребенком 10 лет, а также его мамой на домашней кухне. Оба они были разбужены его отцом,
Inscription indented was found on the surface of the material. The inscription found on the alien spaceship resembled Egyptian-like carved symbols. Circuitry and resistance inspection lead to failure. On the background you can see the Rolls the Lamb of God- host country Peru. The dummies dropped from the ballon were a fiasco.
In the photo, you can see Jesse's father's look in disbelief as saying: " This is not the original wreckage" you've got to be kidding, This is not what I brought here" quote. The debris was exchanged with a balloon used in the project: Mogul. General Brady holds a letter-telegraph on his left hand stating NOT TO PUBLICIZE THE REAL EVENT.
Drawings depict unknown scripture-One of the 244 Iraq missions attributed to Jesse Marcel Jr. Retired as Colonel. Doctor (PHD)
Anmeldeinformationen werden angezeigen. Ein erstklassiger Geheimdienstoffizier. Wirkungsbereich. GPS Koordinaten. Brazel Zeugnis. Schmutztransport zur AFB-Luftwaffenbasis. Coronel Blanchards Einschätzung und später verpfuschte Version. Trümmer werden ihm als 10-jähriges Kind sowie seiner Mutter in der Hausküche gezeigt. Beide wurden von seinem Vater, Jesse Marcel Sr. geweckt. Die Folienähnlichkeit Alluminum war schwer zu biegen, zusammenziehbar und leicht. Inschrift auf der Oberfläche des Materials eingerückt. Ägyptisch geschnitzte Symbole. Schaltkreis- und Widerstandsprüfung - Fehler. Im Hintergrund sehen Sie die Rolls the Lamb of God- Gastland Peru-
Jesse Marcel Sr. Sus credenciales se muestran. Un oficial de inteligencia de primer nivel. Área de impacto. Coordenadas GPS. Testimonio de Brazel. Transporte de escombros a la base American AFB-Air Force Base. Evaluación de Coronel Blanchard y posterior versión aadulterada Los escombros se le muestran cuando era un niño de 10 años, así como a su madre en la cocina de la casa. Ambos fueron despertados por su padre, Jesse Marcel Sr. El material es parecido a una lámina de aluminio, difícil de doblar, contraíble y de material ligero. Inscripción indentada en la superficie del material.
Símbolos tallados de estilo egipcio. Inspección de circuitos y resistencia - falla. al fondo se puede ver los Rollos del Cordero de Dios- país anfitrión Perú-
Les informations d'identification de Jesse Marcel Sr. sont affichées. Un officier du renseignement de premier ordre. Zone d'impact. Les coordonnées GPS. Témoignage de Brazel. Transport de débris vers la base AFB-Air Force. Évaluation du colonel Blanchard et version échouée par la suite. Les gravats lui sont montrés alors qu'il était un garçon de 10 ans, ainsi qu'à sa mère dans la cuisine de la maison. Ils ont tous deux été réveillés par leur père, Jesse Marcel Sr. Aluminium, semblable à une feuille d'aluminium, difficile à plier, rétractable et fait d'un matériau léger. Inscription en retrait sur la surface du matériau. Symboles sculptés dans le style égyptien. Contrôle du circuit et de la résistance - défaut. en arrière-plan, vous pouvez voir les rouleaux de l'Agneau de Dieu - pays hôte Pérou
Vengono visualizzate le credenziali di Jesse Marcel Sr. Un ufficiale dei servizi segreti di prim'ordine. Area di impatto. Coordinate GPS. Testimonianza di Brazel. Trasporto di detriti all'AFB-Air Force Base. Valutazione del colonnello Blanchard e successiva versione fallita. Le macerie gli vengono mostrate quando era un bambino di 10 anni, così come sua madre nella cucina di casa. Entrambi sono stati svegliati dal padre, Jesse Marcel Sr. Alluminio, simile a un foglio di alluminio, difficile da piegare, restringibile e di materiale leggero. Iscrizione dentellata sulla superficie del materiale. Simboli scolpiti in stile egiziano. Ispezione del circuito e della resistenza - guasto. sullo sfondo si possono vedere gli Involtini dell'Agnello di Dio, paese che ospita il Perù
显示Jesse Marcel Sr.的凭据。一流的情报官员。影响范围。 GPS坐标。 Brazel的证词。碎片运输到空军基地。科罗内尔•布兰查德（Coronel Blanchard）的评估以及后来的修改版。残骸显示给他的孩子是.10岁，还有他的母亲在自家厨房里。他们两个都被父亲杰西•马塞尔（Jesse Marcel Sr.）
ジェシーマルセルシニアクレデンシャルが表示されます。一流の諜報員。インパクトのエリア。 GPS座標。ブレイゼルの証言。 AFB-空軍基地への瓦礫輸送。コロネル・ブランチャードの評価とその後の失敗したバージョン。瓦礫は彼に.10歳の子供として、そして彼の母親は家の台所で見られます。どちらも彼の父、ジェシー・マルセル・シニア・アルミニウン・フォイルに似ており、曲がりにくく、収縮性があり、軽い素材で起こされました。素材の表面に刻まれた碑文。エジプト風の彫刻が
Отображаются учетные данные Джесси Марселя-старшего. Первоклассный разведчик. Зона воздействия. Координаты GPS. Свидетельство Брейзеля.
Транспортировка мусора на авиабазу ВВС США. Оценка Коронеля Бланшара, а затем и ошибочная версия. Мусор показан ему ребенком 10 лет, а также его мамой на домашней кухне. Оба они были разбужены его отцом,
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