WGN REPORTER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED COLON CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

May 16, 2024 ‘Cancer sucks:’ WGN Reporter Mike Lowe reveals stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. WGN Reporter Mike Lowe has revealed he is battling colon cancer.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=F-KDSy7OJN8

###

https://x.com/MikeLoweReports/status/1386025812118343686

Mike Lowe 11:34 AM · Apr 24, 2021

@MikeLoweReports

Bear Down and #Vax up! If you’re hesitant at all about the #vaccine, talk with YOUR OWN doctors, and make a decision based based their advice. #VaxUpIL

###

https://x.com/MikeLoweReports/status/1563618880513343490

Mike Lowe 1:06 PM · Aug 27, 2022

@MikeLoweReports

#Illinois now has now more than 1,000 #monkeypox cases (about 800 in #Chicago). Infections are slowing, according to

@chipublichealth

, in part because people are getting vaccinated. Here’s the information for city health department clinics: https://chicago.gov/city/en/sites/monkeypox/home/vaccine.html

@WGNNews

Keywords
healthcancerjournalistchicagomedicinereportercolon cancerwgnmike lowewgn chicago
