Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IA dice che le foto dello sbarco sulla luna sono false 28 Novembre 2023
channel image
Dino Tinelli
166 Subscribers
36 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ecco un'ulteriore accenno che non sono mai andati sulla luna

Qualche pasticcio in arrivo? No sono sempre d'accordo per incantarvi ed illudervi.

Gli americani non sono mai andati sulla luna e nessun Rover è sulla luna.

Inoltre Russi e Americani, meglio i fantocci che dirigono queste due terre sono burattini di altre entità.

Keywords
allunaggioastrononautifake moonlanding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket