IA dice che le foto dello sbarco sulla luna sono false 28 Novembre 2023

Ecco un'ulteriore accenno che non sono mai andati sulla luna
Qualche pasticcio in arrivo? No sono sempre d'accordo per incantarvi ed illudervi.
Gli americani non sono mai andati sulla luna e nessun Rover è sulla luna.
Inoltre Russi e Americani, meglio i fantocci che dirigono queste due terre sono burattini di altre entità.
