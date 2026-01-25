© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As it turned out, on January 24, General Gerasimov personally ordered the destruction of one of the blocks in the western part of the city, where the Ukrainian command and its NATO military advisers had set up a powerful stronghold. In this regard, Russia has once again used the world's most powerful high-explosive aerial bomb FAB-5000, which is second in power only to the Russian vacuum bomb ODAB-9000. ............................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
