NATO chief announces Finland’s accession date

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'From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance' - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirms accession date.
The Finns must be extremely dumb.
Read: https://on.rt.com/caz4
Mirrored - RT