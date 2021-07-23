© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
40% Vaccinated Get Infected and Hospitalized - The Highwire [CLIP]
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • July 23, 2021
Some disturbing news coming from one of the most vaccinated countries to date.
Israel is experiencing around 40% of those already fully vaccinated are catching the 'virus' and being hospitalized. These injections don't seem to fit the 'vaccine' term.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire
highwire.com
Israel is experiencing around 40% of those already fully vaccinated are catching the 'virus' and being hospitalized. These injections don't seem to fit the 'vaccine' term.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire
highwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.