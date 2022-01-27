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How Americans Are Being Deceived By "School Choice"
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21 views • January 27, 2022
School Choice has been around for some time. While many believe this is an issue of liberty, the reality is something else. Tyrants in government and fascists in business are using our own language against us to deceive us. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to, once again, pull back the curtain on school choice to demonstrate that when it comes to education in the US, choice is only an illusion.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-americans-are-being-deceived-by-school-choice-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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