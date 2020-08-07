© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Whistleblower to Congress: 'Bias built into' Facebook framework
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • August 07, 2020
The former content moderator at Facebook and Project Veritas Whistleblower Ryan Hartwig penned an open letter to Congress, urging lawmakers to limit Facebook's power to stifle political expression. One America's John Hines spoke to Hartwig about his letter and has this report.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.