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Global Censorship, The Great Reset, Fake Facebook Whistleblower & Much More
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91 views • October 11, 2021
Our Whole World is a Psy-Op: Global Censorship, The Great Reset, Fake Facebook Whistleblower & Much More
https://youtu.be/X5Eyh_SNhhI
HelioWave Productions https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
https://youtu.be/X5Eyh_SNhhI
https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f/psy-op-fake-facebook-whistleblower%2C:e?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
In tonight’s video we will discuss the new Facebook “whistleblower” and how this is a set up. This video touches on censorship, the great reset agenda, the digital identity (ID 2020) & manipulation through equating their Orwellian agenda to moral necessities.
This is a psy-op meant to start a new wave of government backed censorship & will include political speech. The establishment is facing too many criticisms and there are too many people calling out their lies. This will take care of that problem, silence dissent, and ensure that more people don’t wake up to the corruption.
The “whistleblower” is also taking the censorship campaign global which coincidentally aligns with The World Economic Forums call for a global coalition for digital safety. Again, everything comes back to The Great Reset.
They are even calling for removing anonymity and tying social media to your digital identity. This will further their goals of a social credit score and tying all of your online activity to financial records & medical requirements. This is the project Bill Gates started with ID2020 – 24/7 surveillance & punishment for dissent.
In part two of the video we will watch a couple clips and discuss how The Great Reset is finally making it into mainstream discussions.
https://youtu.be/X5Eyh_SNhhI
HelioWave Productions https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQz2mfNuvQsmqmVw1i1XUnw
https://youtu.be/X5Eyh_SNhhI
https://odysee.com/@heliowave:f/psy-op-fake-facebook-whistleblower%2C:e?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
In tonight’s video we will discuss the new Facebook “whistleblower” and how this is a set up. This video touches on censorship, the great reset agenda, the digital identity (ID 2020) & manipulation through equating their Orwellian agenda to moral necessities.
This is a psy-op meant to start a new wave of government backed censorship & will include political speech. The establishment is facing too many criticisms and there are too many people calling out their lies. This will take care of that problem, silence dissent, and ensure that more people don’t wake up to the corruption.
The “whistleblower” is also taking the censorship campaign global which coincidentally aligns with The World Economic Forums call for a global coalition for digital safety. Again, everything comes back to The Great Reset.
They are even calling for removing anonymity and tying social media to your digital identity. This will further their goals of a social credit score and tying all of your online activity to financial records & medical requirements. This is the project Bill Gates started with ID2020 – 24/7 surveillance & punishment for dissent.
In part two of the video we will watch a couple clips and discuss how The Great Reset is finally making it into mainstream discussions.
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