© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Science and Politics of Cancer (2005 Griffin) (Laetrile, B17)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • August 02, 2021
In this presentation, G. Edward Griffin, author of World without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17 and founder of the Cancer Cure Foundation, addresses the following topics:
*Two opposed views of cancer.
*Pancreatic enzymes and food factors in the control of cancer.
*How the pharmaceutical cartel captured the medical profession.
*How (and why) Sloan Kettering falsified research to discredit Laetrile.
*Is there a conspiracy to withhold a control for cancer?
*Two opposed views of cancer.
*Pancreatic enzymes and food factors in the control of cancer.
*How the pharmaceutical cartel captured the medical profession.
*How (and why) Sloan Kettering falsified research to discredit Laetrile.
*Is there a conspiracy to withhold a control for cancer?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.