https://gettr.com/post/p2f7xeu5109

04/21/2023 MilesInsight: Phoenix TV did not dare to mention anything that Miles Guo had exposed in live streams, which is done almost every day for six years. In the video from the Phoenix TV, all of the evidence is fabricated. The CCP has orchestrated the most expensive illegal lobbying efforts ever trying to extradite Miles Guo back to China. Hollywood celebrities, the political lobbyist, as well as the officials from the DOJ, have been involved in the case. They have pleaded guilty to the charges against them by the DOJ.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/21/2023 Nicole看七哥：六年来，郭文贵几乎天天在直播里说过的话，凤凰卫视一次也不敢提。凤凰卫视视频里的证据全是假的。 中共策划了有史以来最昂贵的非法游说活动，试图遣返郭先生。涉及郭文贵案的美国好莱坞名人、政客、司法部人员，现在已对司法部提出的指控认罪。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



