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He faced his fears doing Martial Arts, ran 2 miles, meditates, gained lean muscle, gets straight As!
Holistic Health Coaching
Holistic Health Coaching
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53 views • September 11, 2023

Check out a new Coaching Client success story and 5 star review! Johnny is 13 years old, and he had a goal of being able to run a mile. In our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching program, he learned how to run a mile, then 2 miles, then bike 3 miles. He faced his fears, and learned to defend himself, in learning Martial Arts. He is doing strength training, calisthenics, meditation. He went from having nightmares every night, poor gut health, brain fog and confusion, and being stuck at home during lockdown, to weekly training outside, that he loves doing. In the program, his mental and emotional health improved, sleep patterns corrected, cognitive performance, focus and concentration improved. And as a result his school performance improved significantly. He is now a straight A student and is in several honors classes! He has been in the program for about a year and a half.

To learn how you can get the same great results like Johhny got, contact us to schedule your free 15 min call.

To learn about our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Programs, Holistic Nutrition and Spiritual Healing Services go to: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


 Check out some of our past clients incredible success stories:


https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To learn how you can get some of the same incredible results with your health, wellness and fitness goals, contact us here:

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To purchase Holistic Natural products for health, wellness and fitness, go to: https://www.holisticspiritmedicine.com


 Our products are Holistic, natural, organic, non GMO, responsibly sourced and very effective.

#Healthylifestyle #PersonalTrainer #LifeCoach #HolisticHealth #Nutritionist #FitnessCoach #HolisticHealthCoach #Health #Holistichealth #weightloss #musclegain #gains #detoxing #leanmuscle #reboot #Reset #strengthtraining #martialarts #kickboxing #calisthenics #workout

Keywords
healthlife coachspiritualityholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyleresetnutritionistshamanic healingstrength trainingpersonal trainerfitness coachholistic health coachlean muscle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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