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Deranged Leftists and MSM Accuse Trump Campaign of Using Eagle as 'Nazi Symbolism'
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36 views • July 13, 2020
USA Today was ritually torn apart on Twitter this past weekend after it ‘fact checked’ as “true” claims that an official Trump 2020 t-shirt features a ‘Nazi symbol’.
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