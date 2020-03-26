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#alexjonesfullshow America Is Entering Permanent Martial Law Warns Legal Scholar
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24 views • March 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
America Is Entering Permanent Martial Law Warns Legal Scholar
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America Is Entering Permanent Martial Law Warns Legal Scholar
Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
You can watch this video on Banned.video !
https://www.banned.video/
And Support InfoWars by shopping at infowarsstore.com !
Once you come here, You are the Next Sleeper Cell!
Go to banned.video and support Alex Jones!
This mission will be continued until YouTube terminates the channel.
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