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הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב - חיסון קורונה - הידעת Harav Yuval Asherov - Corona Vaccine - Did you Know?
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70 views • February 07, 2021
Posted 31December2020 in Hebrew
Many people have asked Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov to speak in detail about the vaccine for corona.
Is there anything to fear?
Do specialist doctors also warn of the dangers of the vaccine?
What is the technology behind this innovative vaccine?
אנשים רבים פנו לרב יובל הכהן אשרוב בבקשה לדבר בפירוט על החיסון לקורונה.
האם יש ממה לחשוש?
האם גם רופאים מומחים מזהירים מסכנות החיסון?
מהי הטכנולוגיה מאחורי החיסון החדשני הזה?
Doctors from all over the world against the vaccine: רופאים מכל העולם נגד החיסון:
https://he.knowheretoknow.com/post/%D7%A8%D7%95%D7%A4%D7%90%D7%99%D7%9D-%D7%9E%D7%A8%D7%97%D7%91%D7%99-%D7%94%D7%A2%D7%95%D7%9C%D7%9D-%D7%90%D7%99%D7%9F-%D7%9E%D7%92%D7%99%D7%A4%D7%94-%D7%94%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9F-%D7%9E%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9B%D7%9F
Many people have asked Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov to speak in detail about the vaccine for corona.
Is there anything to fear?
Do specialist doctors also warn of the dangers of the vaccine?
What is the technology behind this innovative vaccine?
אנשים רבים פנו לרב יובל הכהן אשרוב בבקשה לדבר בפירוט על החיסון לקורונה.
האם יש ממה לחשוש?
האם גם רופאים מומחים מזהירים מסכנות החיסון?
מהי הטכנולוגיה מאחורי החיסון החדשני הזה?
Doctors from all over the world against the vaccine: רופאים מכל העולם נגד החיסון:
https://he.knowheretoknow.com/post/%D7%A8%D7%95%D7%A4%D7%90%D7%99%D7%9D-%D7%9E%D7%A8%D7%97%D7%91%D7%99-%D7%94%D7%A2%D7%95%D7%9C%D7%9D-%D7%90%D7%99%D7%9F-%D7%9E%D7%92%D7%99%D7%A4%D7%94-%D7%94%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9F-%D7%9E%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%9B%D7%9F
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