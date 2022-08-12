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Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert RAILS against the 87,000 'protection racket style' federal tax agents armed with lethal force
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2853 views • August 12, 2022

Regarding the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, which should be called the 'Piece Of The Action Act,' Lauren Boebert of Colorado blows wide open this attempt to legalize a MOB protection racket style piece of legislation into Law.


"This bill hires 87,000 new IRS agents, and they are armed, and the job description tells them that they need to be required to carry a firearm and expect to use deadly force if necessary.

Excessive taxation is theft! And the Chairman said that we are using the power of the federal government in this bill. You're darn right you are. You're using the power of the federal government — for armed robbery on the taxpayers."

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coloradolauren boebertarmed agentsinflation reduction bill
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