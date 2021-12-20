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Wake up anyone with this PROOF COVID-19 is the most viscous and sophisticated weapon against man kind in recorded history.
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201 views • December 20, 2021
I describe a pattern of undeniable examples of how COVID-19 is being used to hurt countless people. Once is a mistake, twice is a coincidence, three times a pattern.
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