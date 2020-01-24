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Christians are being persecuted worldwide and Chinese oppression of religion
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30 views • January 24, 2020
Sourced from youtube
Channel: Fox News
1st Video: Christian persecution reaching genocidal levels in some countries: Report
Channel: Radio Free Asia
2nd Video: Chinas Christians are facing a massive wave of persecution
Please share this video with others.
Channel: Fox News
1st Video: Christian persecution reaching genocidal levels in some countries: Report
Channel: Radio Free Asia
2nd Video: Chinas Christians are facing a massive wave of persecution
Please share this video with others.
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