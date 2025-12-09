Iranian Declares Gospel is Saving Souls in Iran Despite Severe Persecution - Lana Silk





Iran is a large country with 78 ethnic groups and countless languages spoken throughout the nation. Very few of these people have access to a Bible that is written in a language they can understand. What’s more, the Iranian government can execute anyone who departs from the state-sponsored religion of Islam. Lana Silk is the CEO of Transform Iran, a ministry that works hard to support and uphold the horribly persecuted yet thriving church body in Iran. Lana now lives in the United States, but her formative childhood years were spent in Iran. She has a deep love for the Iranian people and seeks to share the love of Christ with them. Iranians are brutally victimized by their own government, and they are hungrier than ever for the Gospel message. As Christians, it is our duty to reach out and support the persecuted church.









TAKEAWAYS





We are living in a spiritual war, and the Lord has equipped us with the weapons we need to fight it





Reaching the Iranian people or Islamic people should always start by sharing the love of Jesus Christ





Many Muslims have an authentic desire to serve God, although they misunderstand who God is because of the Quran’s deception





Our responsibility is to be like Christ to the people around us and to follow His teachings









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3LA1IIP

CCM Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/

Transform Iran Vision video: https://bit.ly/4a4BVTc

Help Iranian Kids: https://transformiran.com/children/





🔗 CONNECT WITH TRANSFORM IRAN

Website: https://transformiran.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TransformIran

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/transformiran/

X: https://x.com/Transform_Iran

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TransformIran

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@transform.iran





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #lanasilk #jihad #muslim #fundamentalism #quran #islam #allah #hijab #islamic #oppression #islamic #islamicpost #allahuakbar #prophetmuhammad #muhammad #muslims #pakistan #madinah #islamicart #womenawareness #stopcrimeagainstwomen #savehindugirls #hindu



