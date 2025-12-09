Iranian Declares Gospel is Saving Souls in Iran Despite Severe Persecution - Lana Silk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran is a large country with 78 ethnic groups and countless languages spoken throughout the nation. Very few of these people have access to a Bible that is written in a language they can understand. What’s more, the Iranian government can execute anyone who departs from the state-sponsored religion of Islam. Lana Silk is the CEO of Transform Iran, a ministry that works hard to support and uphold the horribly persecuted yet thriving church body in Iran. Lana now lives in the United States, but her formative childhood years were spent in Iran. She has a deep love for the Iranian people and seeks to share the love of Christ with them. Iranians are brutally victimized by their own government, and they are hungrier than ever for the Gospel message. As Christians, it is our duty to reach out and support the persecuted church.
TAKEAWAYS
We are living in a spiritual war, and the Lord has equipped us with the weapons we need to fight it
Reaching the Iranian people or Islamic people should always start by sharing the love of Jesus Christ
Many Muslims have an authentic desire to serve God, although they misunderstand who God is because of the Quran’s deception
Our responsibility is to be like Christ to the people around us and to follow His teachings
