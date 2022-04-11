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Point-Blank, Death. Near Kharkov - When Both Sides use tanks based on the Soviet T-72 Model, it's common to Confuse Friendly and Enemy Tanks. Costly Mistake for these Ukraine troops. - 041122
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266 views • April 11, 2022
This is the best description that I could find about this video:
When both sides use tanks based on the Soviet T-72 Model, it's common to confuse friendly and enemy tanks. Hence why the Russians paint big white letter Z's on their armour.
In his video:
1. A group of Ukrainian infantryman casually waits on a highway believing the approaching tank to be friendly.
2. At a distance of 20 metres the Russian Tank crew opens fire point blank into the group of Ukrainian infantry after noticing the soldiers in front of them are wearing Ukrainian patches.
When both sides use tanks based on the Soviet T-72 Model, it's common to confuse friendly and enemy tanks. Hence why the Russians paint big white letter Z's on their armour.
In his video:
1. A group of Ukrainian infantryman casually waits on a highway believing the approaching tank to be friendly.
2. At a distance of 20 metres the Russian Tank crew opens fire point blank into the group of Ukrainian infantry after noticing the soldiers in front of them are wearing Ukrainian patches.
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