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That Man of Sin Be Revealed, The Son of Perdition;
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33 views • June 22, 2021
Duet19:18 And the judges shall make diligent inquisition: and, behold, if the witness be a false witness, and hath testified falsely against his brother; 19 Then shall ye do unto him, as he had thought to have done unto his brother: so shalt thou put the evil away from among you. 20 And those which remain shall hear, and fear, and shall henceforth commit no more any such evil among you.
http://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
2 Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; False Witness brother Stair was The Prototype of Satan or Soon to be Revealed Anti-Christ. Ralph Stair Personified The Man of Sin Manifested in the Flesh as has been and will be Continued to be Revealed as Almighty God Orchestrates by His Holy Spirit. Rg Stair Fulfilled Many False Witness Scriptures as has been clearly shown with the Final One to come To Pass and Fulfillment on October the 3rd , Only a few Months From Now.
Proverbs 14:5 A faithful witness will not lie: but a False Witness Like Rg Stair will utter lies.
http://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
2 Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; False Witness brother Stair was The Prototype of Satan or Soon to be Revealed Anti-Christ. Ralph Stair Personified The Man of Sin Manifested in the Flesh as has been and will be Continued to be Revealed as Almighty God Orchestrates by His Holy Spirit. Rg Stair Fulfilled Many False Witness Scriptures as has been clearly shown with the Final One to come To Pass and Fulfillment on October the 3rd , Only a few Months From Now.
Proverbs 14:5 A faithful witness will not lie: but a False Witness Like Rg Stair will utter lies.
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