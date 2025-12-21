2nd Exodus Quickening Hanukkah 2025

During Hanukkah 2025, attacks against Jews have exploded. Why? God has a plan to call His people home to Israel. It won't be peaceful, but God will accomplish what He has prophesied. Jewish Aliyah should increase dramatically in 2026. "I am Jesus Christ, and I am looking over my blood relatives and my people for whom I gave my life. Their sins have put a wall between God and themselves. God has decided to bring back all of the scattered people from the nations. Instead of thanking God for watching over them, giving them safe passage, they have become even more wicked than they were in the nations they left. I am crying because of the tribulation that is to overcome them. They say they keep the Sabbath, but they don't. They say the keep my laws, but they do not. All the nations of the world have their eyes on this place, thinking that this place is holy. They come to seek holiness, and see an example in this place. This place is not holy, but has become defiled. Because of this, God has decided to take peace from this country. They do not trust in the peace God provides, but seek to make their own peace. God can no longer stand their sins. Because of their wickedness, look and see how punishment will come upon Israel." "Until they pass through hard times, they will not recognize me as God, and will not call upon me for help." He answered. "You will be sad, and sorrowful when you leave this place," Jesus said, "but after a time your heart will be full of joy. Tell those who love me, that I first loved them. They will be saved. I am the eternal One. I do not change. Everything that I have told you will come to pass.” Dumitru Duduman 1996