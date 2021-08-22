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Don't let the Fear cripple YOU! The Evolution of Dance from 1950 to 2010 by Ricardo & Crew!
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30 views • August 22, 2021
Don't let the world of fear cripple you from creating. Go out into the world & Live your life, stay TRUE to yourself & uplift others along the way.
For humanity are creative spiritual beings, having a human experience. Peace & Love to All Worldwide!
video source link; https://youtu.be/p-rSdt0aFuw
For humanity are creative spiritual beings, having a human experience. Peace & Love to All Worldwide!
video source link; https://youtu.be/p-rSdt0aFuw
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