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Iconoclast Roundtable
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0 view • August 24, 2021
The Irish Inquiry, August 17, 2021
The second Iconoclast RoundTable Discussion features Dr. Gerard Waters, Dr. Marcus De Brun, Stock market investor, Graham Neary, Barrister at Law, Tracey O’Mahony and Biochemical Engineer and Complex Problem Solving Specialist, Ivor Cummins.
We were told there would be no return to normal without a vaccine, yet here we are, more than a year and a half later, C19 injections have been rolled out under emergency use authorisation only. Those who are considered vulnerable have pretty much all received their jab, the curve has been well and truly flattened, but no sign of our freedoms returning just yet. In today’s discussion, we’ll be talking about the magic injections, Covid passports, government shenanigans, the manipulation of data and what we should be doing to protect ourselves.
https://youtu.be/3n3647hoM2U
The second Iconoclast RoundTable Discussion features Dr. Gerard Waters, Dr. Marcus De Brun, Stock market investor, Graham Neary, Barrister at Law, Tracey O’Mahony and Biochemical Engineer and Complex Problem Solving Specialist, Ivor Cummins.
We were told there would be no return to normal without a vaccine, yet here we are, more than a year and a half later, C19 injections have been rolled out under emergency use authorisation only. Those who are considered vulnerable have pretty much all received their jab, the curve has been well and truly flattened, but no sign of our freedoms returning just yet. In today’s discussion, we’ll be talking about the magic injections, Covid passports, government shenanigans, the manipulation of data and what we should be doing to protect ourselves.
https://youtu.be/3n3647hoM2U
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