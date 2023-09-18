UN Summit Pushing "Masterplan for Humanity" Happening NOW in NYC

The United Nations is hosting the Sustainable Development Goals 2023 conference to supercharge the UN push to implement this so-called "masterplan for humanity," warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. The SDGs, as they are known, cover every area of life, and are a recipe for global technocratic government. All of this is a prelude to the Summit of the Future scheduled for 2024.





