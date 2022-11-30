Create New Account
Toronto Star Admits Pedophilia And Blames Elon Musk
KevinJJohnston
Published 10 hours ago |
The Toronto Star is mad that Elon Musk is destroying Twitter's capacity to quell Pedophilia on the platform. They of course cite sources that don't exist, meaning they made it all up!


- - - - - - - -


Here is the Rediculous Article The Toronto Star Put out:


Elon Musk’s Job Cuts Decimate Twitter Team Tackling Child Sexual Abuse, Sources Say.


"Musk reportedly cut the team of experts that dealt with child sexual exploitation in half, leaving behind an overwhelmed skeleton crew."


By Olivia SolonBloomberg News

Jillian Deutsch

Tue., Nov. 29, 2022


Elon Musk has dramatically reduced the size of the Twitter Inc. team devoted to tackling child sexual exploitation on the platform, cutting the global team of experts in half and leaving behind an overwhelmed skeleton crew, people familiar with the matter said.


The team now has fewer than 10 specialists to review and escalate reports of child sexual exploitation, three people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified for fear of retaliation. At the beginning of the year, Twitter had a team of about 20, they said.


It comes as lawmakers in the European Union and the U.K. are planning broad-reaching online safety rules that will require social media platforms to better protect children or face significant fines.


Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.


THE REST IS ON www.KevinJJohnston.ca


- - - - - - - - -


