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THE COVID VACCINES ARE TURNING HUMANS INTO HYBRIDS PERSONALITIES
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1593 views • November 02, 2021
Third strand of DNA in the death poison "vax". This is also why I limit interactions with the vaxxed. Not discrimination. Discernment. Even if they were my best friend as a Homo sapiens, once they become a Homo interneticus, I don't want anything to do with them anymore, even if they appear friendly or pitiable... judge me all you like, my calling isn't to them...
Remember, hybrids cannot be saved by Jesus
If you are still an organic Homo sapiens, please accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour
Remember, hybrids cannot be saved by Jesus
If you are still an organic Homo sapiens, please accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour
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