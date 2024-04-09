What Oxygen Deficits in the Brain Mean to You

This illustration conveys the key takeaway of our research. At the center, there’s an image of a head with two faces, one looking left and the other right, inside of which a brain is depicted… The central message is that physical activity reduces the presence of hypoxic areas in the brain.
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/alzheimers-risk-linked-to-brief-localized-oxygen-deficits-in-brain/
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Alzheimer,
Localized Oxygen Deficits,
hypoxic pockets,
brain,
research,
mice,
low oxygenation,
microspheres,
air
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.