What Oxygen Deficits in the Brain Mean to You
Published 16 hours ago

This illustration conveys the key takeaway of our research. At the center, there’s an image of a head with two faces, one looking left and the other right, inside of which a brain is depicted… The central message is that physical activity reduces the presence of hypoxic areas in the brain.


https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/alzheimers-risk-linked-to-brief-localized-oxygen-deficits-in-brain/


