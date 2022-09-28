THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OF 2020 🎞️ [AND 2022] | VIKTORN42

PROVOCATION🕵️
I learned that from my brother Southern MoFo 🎻
This is how the (((homosexual banking mafia))) waged war upon you, with the (((mainstream media))) acting as their propaganda arm and means of communication
😎IT'S TIME FOR WE THE PEOPLE TO TAKE THOSE SCUMBAGS OUT😎
Watch Coach Dave's show this morning - you'll hear the huddle and I discuss this: https://rumble.com/v1lu09s-coach-dave-live-now.html 🏈😇
Also, see this: https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1349602314/Fascism-Is-Not-Right-Wing--It-Is-Left-Wing-aka-HOW-THE--LEFT--GATEKEEPS-THE-TERM--FASCISM--IN-ORDER-TO-COERCE-THE-MASSES-INTO-ACCEPTING-THEIR-TYRANNIES
https://www.youtube.com/user/AntiLover42x/videos
0:18: “Amendment 1 - Freedom of Religion, Press, Expression. Ratified 12/15/1791.
Congress SHALL MAKE NO LAW respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
PEACEABLY ASSEMBLE.
https://www.ethanallen.org/45_communist_goals_from_58_years_ago
https://www.collins.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/one_pager_on_electoral_count_reform_act_of_2022.pdf
https://www.americanprogress.org/article/electoral-count-act-reform-is-now-within-reach
https://therecount.com/watch/in-a-141-vote-senate/2645885824
https://coachdavelive.video/video/4262/fbi-whistleblower-the-enemy-within
https://amgreatness.com/2022/09/26/cover-up-artists-for-undercover-operatives
https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-are-done-tolerating-the-sexualization-of-our-children-armed-protests-arise-outside-all-ages-drag-bingo-event-hosted-by-texas-church
https://www.eugyppius.com/p/apparent-sabotage-disables-nord-stream
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blasts-occurred-near-nord-stream-gas-leaks-seismologist-tells-svt-2022-09-27
https://newschannel9.com/news/local/dead-infant-found-at-graysville-canoe-launch-catoosa-county-government-says
https://survivingtomorrow.org/billionaire-monopolist-jeff-bezos-is-buying-up-single-family-homes-to-rent-trap-humanity-forever-84f5a3a3f242
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely
https://elliottfreed.substack.com/p/a-tale-of-two-judges
https://www.foxnews.com/us/after-marine-veteran-makes-rescue-baltimore-police-file-gun-charges-against-him
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/category/breaking-news/
https://t.co/1pyXBagYMk - my Twitter account has been locked because of this tweet from May: https://i.imgur.com/4to7dYW.png
Looks like VfB is done with Twitter - it can go into the shitter, as I said back in 2017💩
