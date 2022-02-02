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Announcement: Start of the Grand Jury Proceeding and exposing the largest crime against humanity in modern time
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312 views • February 02, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: scientific ... - Stop World Control
www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation.
www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation.
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