Moses Let The Sunshine In (Let The Sunshine In - Hair 1979) The Ten Commandments - GEORGIA GUIDESTONES

A HEALING TO OUR CRYING WORLD - We are NOW in the Age of Aquarius since March 21st this year of 2021

Love Light & Life

We Are of Light

We Are Of Source



God Bless all of you good peoplekind on these world lands.

Amen / Om Mani Padme Hummmmmmmmm



'GEORGIA GUIDESTONES'



Music:

Galt MacDermot - The Flesh Failures (Let The Sunshine In) (Hair) (1979)



The White Hats are in FULL CONTROL folks.

Patience is a Virtue.

The White Hats are in FULL CONTROL folks.

Patience is a Virtue.



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.

Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.



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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

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