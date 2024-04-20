Create New Account
Jay Dyer: Luciferian Secrets Of The Transhumanist, Technocratic Elites
Jay Dyer: Luciferian Secrets Of The Transhumanist, Technocratic Elites

Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show with special guest David Patrick Harry.

Keywords
freemasonryjay dyertechnocratic elitesluciferian secretsof the transhumanistdavid patrick harry

