© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brainwashing already done? Is it too late?
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 13, 2021
Posted 10April2021 Rob Braxman Tech:I actually got comments on my videos that violence has occurred only from one side of the political spectrum. Is this a sign that the Internet has already been altered? If you believe everything the taskmasters at Google feed you, then you need to unsubscribe because nothing I tell you will sound real.
I may be the last balanced source you will all get. Disinformation, Google Searches, Moonshot CVE,
Google's Goal: 1) Find the Cohort, 2) Understand by test marketing 3) Intervene (Change the Internet), You are classified by your search Terms.
I may be the last balanced source you will all get. Disinformation, Google Searches, Moonshot CVE,
Google's Goal: 1) Find the Cohort, 2) Understand by test marketing 3) Intervene (Change the Internet), You are classified by your search Terms.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.