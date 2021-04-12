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Canada, Kemptville Ontario - Police chased away from anti mask rally [09.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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120 views • April 12, 2021
While the sheep were horrified with this protest and demanded arrests for driving the cops away, the Unified TRUTHERS. ANTI MASK, ANTI LOCKDOWN supporters carried on with their anti mask party.

Ontario Member of Parliament Randy Hillier once again led the movement in defiance of the Ford, Trudeau agenda to keep everyone home and to close down all small business.

It is now estimated that 35-40% of the worldwide population have awakened to the Pandemic Lie but the military (White Hats) is saying that 50-60% is required before calling off the Fake Pandemic and bringing in the new technology such as Med Beds and all the other technology that has been suppressed by the Pedophilia Elite Billionaires around the world.

#ONTARIOANTIMASKRALLY #RANDYHILLIER #KEMPTVILLEANTIMASKRALLY

wil paranormal
34395 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnWfeNxKzJaU/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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