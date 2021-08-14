Legal Tools to Defend 170 Million Strong No Vax Americans! Ledger Report 1149

Defending the right to say NO to the so-called vaccines for COVID is a proxy battle for your constitutional rights. You people who were coerced into getting the shots, listen up: this your fight too. The Marxist left will continue to attack your liberty. We must stand-up to the Marxists, whether you are jabbed or not jabbed. In this special edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger offers tools, resources and links to be used in defending your right to work, play, eat, function without being forced to wear a mask, or get the shot, or any other form of American tyranny. Graham also speaks with Scott Presler about his new effort to get Patriots involved in local politics, which is where the conservative effort needs to focus.